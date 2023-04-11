Armenia, Azerbaijan renew clashes on Tuesday

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a statement on Tuesday accusing the Armenian forces of initiating the conflict.

The Azeri defense ministry said that the Armenian military targeted areas in the Lachin region, vowing to take the necessary measures to respond to them.

"The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Digh settlement of the Gorus region using small arms subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army's opposing positions stationed in the direction of the Lachin region on April 11," Trend News cited the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan as saying in a statement.

"As a result of the provocation committed by the Armenian side, soldiers of the Azerbaijani Army became martyrs and were injured," the Azeri MoD said.

"At present, the units of the Azerbaijani Army are taking adequate retaliatory measures," the ministry also said in the statement.

The Local sources reported that today's clashes between the forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia took place near the city of Digh.

There are reports of casualties among the forces of both sides as artillery or mortar clashes continue, the reports on social media suggested.

Meanwhile, the Armenian defense ministry has said in a statement that "At around 4 pm on Tuesday, Azerbaijani army units opened fire in the direction of Armenian servicemen carrying out engineering work in Tegh village of Syunik Province."

"The Armenian side resorted to retaliatory actions," the Armenian MoD added.

According to preliminary data, the Armenian side has casualties and wounded, the Armenian side further said in its statement.

KI