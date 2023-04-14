EU does not fear 'China's rise', Borrell says

"We do not fear China's rise. However, we know that the history of tomorrow's world will also depend on how China uses its power," Borrell said in a blog post on the website of the Diplomatic Service of the EU, noting that this was a speech he was going to deliver at the Center for China and Globalization on Friday, Sputnik reported.

The EU diplomat noted that the world has "to face the climate emergency, the consequences of the pandemic," and the Ukraine conflict, adding that the EU believes that "China must exercise more responsibility, also for security and peace" as it cannot avoid this.

On Wednesday, Borrell announced that he was postponing his visit to China due to a positive COVID-19 test, adding that he felt well and had no symptoms of illness. The top EU diplomat was expected to visit China from April 13-15.

MNA/PR