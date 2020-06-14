Production of 200 capsule hotels to be indigenized in Iran: official

The first prototype of capsule hotel, which was imported from China, was unveiled in the country and it was agreed that 200 other samples of these hotels would be built for use in hospitals or eco-camps.

“The capsule hotel imported from China had first been designed by Japan in 1960s and late developed in other countries," he said, adding, "This sample also was imported from China to the Islamic Republic of Iran, so that it could be a model for building 200 more capsule hotels in Iran."

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the indigenization of these capsule hotels in the country and added, “with the coordination made in this regard, other units are to be localized in the country.”

This sample can also be used in hospital centers and those who accompany patients are often challenged for short stays, he said, adding, “by manufacturing these hotels, accommodation problems at these centers will be resolved.”

It is expected that officials at the ministries of roads and health will visit the sample of capsule hotel installed at the venue of the Ministry of Culture, Handicrafts and Tourism, he continued.

A capsule hotel, also known in the Western world as a pod hotel, is a type of hotel developed in Japan that features many small bed-sized rooms known as capsules.

