Israeli collapse imminent, IRGC chief says

"The Zionist regime has decayed and is close to collapse," Major General Hossein Salami said on Friday while addressing the International Quds Day rallies in Isfahan, central Iran.

"The first sign of this regime's decline is that there is no established political system inside the regime," he maintained.

Describing Arab normalization with Israeli as a "source of shame", Salami said those states that have done so "regret" the decision as they understood that they "cannot rely on a support that has been eaten from inside by termites ... and will soon break down."

He was referring to the US-brokered Abraham Accords, according to which the Israeli regime normalized diplomatic relations with United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco in 2020.

The regime is facing several major crises, including isolation in foreign policy, internal instability, domestic protests, and inefficient government, stressed the Iranian commander.

"A new life has been breathed into the Palestinian movement," he highlighted.

"Operations are carried out in the West Bank and Tel Aviv and a regime that has encircled itself with walls like an appalling garrison and is equipped with the most modern security systems that cannot prevent delivery of arms to West Bank and operations of Palestinian fighters."

Al-Quds has pushed its way to freedom and Palestinians, who were defending themselves until months ago, are now eyeing to retake their occupied homes and land, he said, adding, "This reality is close today."

According to the divine tradition, oppressors will not remain and the "dagger that the US and the UK have put in the body of the Muslim Ummah" will not create deeper wounds, stressed Salami.

"Divine promises are close and we are very close to victory and any move of the Zionist regime is a starting point for their immediate collapse before they can imagine," he said.

RHM/PR