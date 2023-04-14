Iran's trade with OIC grows by 15% to $54 billion

The latest data released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration show that Iran’s trade with member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, excluding crude oil exports, reached 89.02 million tons worth $54.32 billion during the first 11 months of last Iranian year (March 21, 2022-Feb. 19), registering a 4.05% decline in terms of weight, but a 15.53% rise in value compared with the corresponding period of last year.

The UAE with 21.99 million tons (up 3.26%) worth $21.75 billion (up 15.71%) was Iran’s top trade partner among OIC member states. It was followed by Turkey with 16.54 million tons (down 11.92%) worth $12.5 billion (up 21.24%) and Iraq with 25.45 million tons (down 16.16%) worth $9.58 billion (up 3.45%), Finacial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports to OIC stood at 70.94 million tons worth $29.24 billion during the 11-month period, registering a 4.05% decline in terms of weight, but a 16.83% increase in terms of value.

MNA/PR