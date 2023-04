Iran’s exports to the US stood at $100,000 during the period, similar to the same period in 2022.

Bilateral exchanges in February 2023 hit $6.5 million, up 209.52% compared with $2.1 million year-on-year, Finacial Tribune reported.

Iran’s exports to the US during the month reached $100,000, unchanged year-on-year. Imports from the US totaled $6.4 million, indicating a 220% YOY increase in February.

