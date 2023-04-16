  1. Economy
Apr 16, 2023, 10:30 AM

Iran, Venezuela ink MoUs on oil, gas, petrochemical

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – Iran and Venezuela signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) on the development of oil and gas fields, reconstruction of refineries and petrochemical complexes and oil trade.

The documents and MoUs were signed in the presence of Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Owji and Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and Oil Minister Pedro Rafael Tellechea in Caracas.   

The development of oil and gas fields and the reconstruction and renovation of Venezuelan oil refineries with the aim of maximizing the capacity of these complexes are among the issues mentioned in the memorandums signed between Iran and Venezuela.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian minister was officially welcomed by Venezuelan officials on Thursday.

His visit is aimed at promoting Tehran-Caracas cooperation in the downstream and upstream sectors.

