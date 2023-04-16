Tehran, Kabul discuss coop., tax facilities

The ministry said an agreement between Afghanistan and Iran regarding the non-receipt of additional taxes, tax facilities and the establishment of infrastructure in the customs ports of the two countries was discussed at the meeting, Ariana News reported.

The ministry added that Najjari pledged to help reduce taxes and ease transactions with Afghan businessmen in Iran.

Ahmadullah Zahed, the deputy finance minister, said Afghanistan welcomes and supports all measures and solutions that bring prosperity to both sides.

This comes after Afghanistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Investment said in its latest report that the current value of trade exchanges between Tehran and Kabul was over $1 billion.

ACCI announced that Afghanistan’s trade relations with Iran are on an upward trajectory and the road has been paved for promoting joint investment in the near future.

The current annual value of trade between Tehran and Kabul has surpassed $1 billion, it said.

MNA/PR