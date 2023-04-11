  1. World
Two Palestinian young men martyred in east of Nablus

TEHRAN, Apr. 11 (MNA) – The Israeli regime martyred two young Palestinians on Tuesday evening in the east of Nablus in the West Bank.

The Zionist Israeli regime troops martyred two Palestinian young men by claiming that they had fired at the checkpoint in Nablus.

Israeli regime's news sources announced that these two young men were martyred by soldiers in the village of "Deir al-Hatab" in the east of Nablus.

The spokesman of the Israeli military claimed that the two Palestinians started firing at the military checkpoint "Aounn Morieh" while they were sitting in a car, and they were shot by the 636 battalions of the regime's army.

The Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas has called on the Palestinians to go to the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy Quds in the third decade of the holy month of Ramadan.

Hamas further warned the Occupying Regime against any new aggression on the worshippers in Al-Aqsa.

