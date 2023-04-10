Turkey, Russia, Iran, Syria FMs to meet in Moscow in May

Çavuşoğlu noted that the quadrilateral meeting would take place in early May.

"We think it will happen in a period like the beginning of May, according to the preliminary information we received from the Russians. It will be in Moscow ... It is currently scheduled for early May," Çavuşoğlu said in an interview broadcast live on Turkish broadcaster A Haber, the Daily Sabah reported.

Cavusoglu said the issue was also discussed during Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to the capital Ankara last Friday.

All these talks aim to revive the political process, lasting stability and peace, fight against terrorism, and guarantee Syria's border and territorial integrity, he added.

Stressing the need for a permanent solution to rebuild Syria, the minister said: "A lasting peace is important for all of us."

Çavuşoğlu also said that in the upcoming meeting, the four ministers may also prepare for a possible leaders' summit.

MNA