Russia, Syria, Turkey, Iran to hold talks in Astana next week

"A large Russian delegation is going to Astana. On June 21, there will be a meeting of deputy foreign ministers [of Russia, Iran, Turkey, Syria]," Mikhail Bogdanov said on Wednesday.

Relations between Ankara and Damascus deteriorated after the start of the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic in 2011. A wave of Syrian refugees then flooded into Turkey, and the diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed.

TASS quoted Bogdanov as saying that he hoped that Russia’s mediation mission on the issue would be "a shared success."

Foreign ministers from the four countries met in Moscow on May 10, and Russia said at the time that deputy ministers would be tasked with preparing a roadmap to advance Syria-Turkey ties.

