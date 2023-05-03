Iran, Russia, Turkey, Syria FMs to meet next week

Cavusoglu said that he would meet his Syrian counterpart next week as part of normalization talks between the two countries which will be hosted by Moscow.

Russian and Iranian foreign ministers will also attend the meeting on May 10, according to him.

In late April, Cavusoglu said that the Russian, Iranian, Syrian, and Turkish foreign ministers may hold a meeting on issues of the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus in early May.

The upcoming foreign ministers' meeting would continue restarting high-level talks between Turkey and its neighbor Syria.

In a quadrilateral meeting last month, the defense ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey stressed the necessity of fighting against all forms of terrorist threats, ISIL and other extremist groups in Syria.

The four ministers also emphasized their willingness to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria and the need to activate joint efforts for the return of Syrian refugees to their country as soon as possible.

They also pointed out the need for constructive dialogue in the available opportunity and the need to continue the talks in the interest of lasting peace and stability in the Syrian Arab Republic and the entire region.

