Three PMU forces wounded in roadside bomb blast in Kirkuk

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Hashd al-Shaabi (PMU) Organization reported the wounding of 3 forces of the intelligence unit of the organization in a roadside bomb explosion in Kirkuk.

The PMU said in a statement that those forces were targeted by a roadside bomb during the operation in Kirkuk and received various injuries and were taken to Kirkuk Hospital for treatment.

The PMU forces were conducting an operation in Kirkuk and Saladin provinces along with the Iraqi army on Saturday morning.

Moreover, the Iraqi Intelligence Organization announced the arrest of 6 Syrian citizens as they were trying to cross the border into Iraq in the Sinjar region of Nineveh province illegally.

A number of weapons were seized from those Syrian nationals.

