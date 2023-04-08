  1. World
Apr 8, 2023

6 civilians killed in landmine blast in Syria's Homs

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – Syrian sources reported on Saturday that a landmine blast, left behind by terrorists, killed at least 6 civilians in central western Syria.

Six civilians were killed in a landmine blast left behind by terrorists in the al-Sukhna desert in Homs' eastern countryside.

An anti-tank mine left behind by ISIL terrorist group, went off while a car was passing, carrying a number of people who are heading to collect truffles in the Jabalal Al-Omour area in al-Sukhna desert, killing 6 civilians, a SANA reporter said.

On the 17th of last February, 53 citizens were killed while they were collecting truffles in an attack carried out by IISL terrorists, southeast of al-Sukhna city in Homs' eastern countryside.

Marzieh Rahmani

