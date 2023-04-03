Number of casualties in St. Petersburg blast climbs to 32

"According to the latest data, 32 people were injured in the St. Petersburg cafe incident and one person was killed," the ministry said in a statement said, according to TASS.

Ten of those injured are in serious condition and 16 more, including a 14-year-old girl, are in a state of moderate severity, the ministry specified. The condition of another five injured people is satisfactory, they are being given the necessary in-patient medical assistance. Another injured woman refused to be hospitalized.

A blast occurred in Streetfood-Bar No 1 on Universitetskaya Embankment in central St. Petersburg on Sunday evening. One person, war reporter Vladlen Tatarsky who held an event there, was killed, and 30 people were injured. According to preliminary data, an explosive device with a yield of more than 200 grams of TNT went off near the stage.

MNA/PR