"The car exploded a few seconds after its owner parked it. As a result, one person was slightly injured, the car was completely burned down, and several cars parked nearby were damaged," a local police source told Sputnik.

Late on Sunday night, a Damascus police source told Sputnik that a car bomb exploded in the Mezzeh district in the west of Damascus.

The source specified that reports of an alleged explosion near the Mezzeh Military Airfield were false.

MNA/PR