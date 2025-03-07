Israel conducts most devastating Op. in WB in past 58 years

The destruction of refugee camps launched by Israel in the West Bank has turned into the largest displacement of Palestinians since the 1967 war, the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, stated on Friday.

"These systematic and large scale house demolitions are having an unprecedent impact on the lives of Palestine Refugees in the area. The refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams have been nearly emptied of their residents, with widespread destruction to civilian infrastructure including homes," Tass quoted him as saying.

"People now face the prospect of having nowhere to return to. This operation is the single-longest and most destructive since the second intifada, resulting in the largest displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank since the 1967 war," Lazzarini wrote on his X social network page.

He added that some 40,000 people were forced from their homes in the West Bank.

MP/