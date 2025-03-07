  1. Politics
Indonesia to deploy military delegation to Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – The defense minister of Indonesia unveiled plans to dispatch a military delegation to Iran to pursue the implementation of the bilateral agreements.

Iran’s Ambassador to Indonesia Mohammad Boroujerdi had a meeting with Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin in Jakarta on March 5.

In the meeting, they weighed plans to strengthen defense cooperation in various fields, such as military technologies, education, transfer of technology, drone production, and military training.

The defense minister said Indonesia plans to send a high-ranking delegation to Iran after the month of Ramadan to follow up on the course of mutual collaboration.

