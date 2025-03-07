Turkey's position against good neighborhood policy

Seyed Mohammad Khatami, in his sermon, condemned the US and the European Troika for threatening that the IAEA Board of Governors would take action against Iran. He expressed disdain over these repeated threats, stating, "For over 45 years, you've been making these mistakes with no benefit, and you won’t benefit from them in the future."

Khatami also criticized the Turkish Foreign Minister, who suggested that Iran should abandon its regional policy.

Iran's policy is good neighborliness, and we have no intention of clashing with our neighbors, and this is explicitly stated in our Constitution, he said.

He urged the Turkish foreign minister to apologize for such statements and avoid repeating them, asserting that it would be in Turkey’s best interest.

