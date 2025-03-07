Iran, Russia stress using diplomacy to prevent Intl. crisis

Iran and Russia exchanged views on cooperation between Tehran and Moscow to strengthen multilateral processes and adherence to the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, internationally agreed laws, as well as support for joint initiatives in the field of maintaining international peace and security.

Ambassador Jalali and Ryabkov pointed to the importance of "diplomacy" as a tool for bilateral and multilateral cooperation and stressed the use of diplomacy to prevent crisis-causing trends and control current international crises.

