  1. Politics
Mar 7, 2025, 9:40 AM

Iran, Russia stress using diplomacy to prevent Intl. crisis

Iran, Russia stress using diplomacy to prevent Intl. crisis

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Kazem Jalali, ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia, in a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, discussed cooperation with BRICS countries.

Iran and Russia exchanged views on cooperation between Tehran and Moscow to strengthen multilateral processes and adherence to the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, internationally agreed laws, as well as support for joint initiatives in the field of maintaining international peace and security.

In the meeting, the two sides discussed and exchanged views on cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation in international forums to strengthen multilateral processes and adherence to the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter, internationally agreed laws, and support for joint initiatives in the field of maintaining international peace and security.

Ambassador Jalali and Ryabkov pointed to the importance of "diplomacy" as a tool for bilateral and multilateral cooperation and stressed the use of diplomacy to prevent crisis-causing trends and control current international crises.

MP/IRN

News ID 229331

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News