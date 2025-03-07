Poland to seek access to nuclear weapons

"We must be aware that Poland should be seeking to gain access to the most advanced capabilities, including those linked with nuclear arms and state-of-the-art non-conventional weapons," he told the lower house of parliament, as quoted by the TVP Infor television channel.

"We won’t be afraid of anyone’s criticism - anything that contributes to the strengthening of defense capabilities will be implemented and used," he stressed, adding that Poland is holding "serious talks" with the French on their nuclear umbrella project.

According to the Polish prime minister, the political negotiations with France on the nuclear umbrella are "at a very advanced stage." At the same time, he noted that he would need to hold detailed consultations with the defense ministry and the general staff on the concrete consequences of Warsaw’s participation in this initiative.

MP/