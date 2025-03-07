https://en.mehrnews.com/news/229336/ Mar 7, 2025, 11:54 AM News ID 229336 Video Video Mar 7, 2025, 11:54 AM VIDEO: Zionists set mosque on fire in Nablus TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – The Zionists on Friday morning set a mosque in the city of Nablus on fire. Download 1 MB News ID 229336 کپی شد Related News Israel conducts most devastating Op. in WB in past 58 years Tags Israeli Regime Nablus West Bank Israeli Occupation Israeli Invasion Israeli aggression Iran's punishment of criminal Israel Zionist Regime
