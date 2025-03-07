  1. Politics
Mar 7, 2025, 4:07 PM

Trump claims sent letter to Leader of Islamic Revolution

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump claims he has sent a letter to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying he hoped Iran would agree to hold talks.

Trump said he wants to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran and sent a letter to its leadership on Thursday saying he hoped they would agree to talk.

"I said I hope you're going to negotiate, because it's going to be a lot better for Iran," Trump claimed in the interview with Fox Business Network broadcast Friday.

"I think they want to get that letter," he said, claiming that the other alternative is, "We have to do something, because you can't let another nuclear weapon."

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing that its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

