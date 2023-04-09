  1. Politics
Apr 9, 2023, 9:15 PM

Croatian president felicitates Raeisi on new Iranian year

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – In a message, the President of Croatia congratulated the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the arrival of the new Iranian year and Nowruz.

Croatian President Zoran Milanović sent a message congratulating the arrival of Nowruz and the beginning of 1402 solar year, and wished the government and people of Iran a year full of success and prosperity.

Earlier this month, Presidents and heads of states of various countries such as Kyrgyzstan, Poland, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Russia in separate messages to the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated Nowruz to the Iranian nation.

Later in the new Iranian year and on April 5, the Prime Minister of India and the President of Vietnam congratulated the Iranian president on the arrival of the Solar New Year and Nowruz.

