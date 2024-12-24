According to the report, the drone took off from the Sigonella airbase in Italy and headed to Poland, where it flew around the Suwalki corridor along the border with Lithuania and then returned. Its time in the air was 17 hours.

According toTASS, the flight was carried out as part of a NATO mission.

At the end of June, it was reported that the space over the Black Sea near Crimea was patrolled with the RQ-4B Global Hawk. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement, the Global Hawk was on duty over the Black Sea on June 23 when Kiev, launched an attack on Sevastopol with US support, resulting in deaths and injuries.

