Dec 24, 2024, 9:06 AM

VP Aref:

Entire region benefits from good ties between Iran, Russia

TEHRAN, Dec. 24 (MNA) – Iran's Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref has emphasized the need to strengthen relations between Iran and Russia, highlighting that good ties between the two countries will benefit the entire region.

Aref held talks with a Russian delegation led by Deputy Prime Ministers Alexei Overchuk and Vitaly Savelyev in Tehran on Monday.

During the meeting, Aref emphasized the importance of maximizing the existing capacities in the relationship between Iran and Russia, stating, "We are confident that the expansion of relations benefits not only our two countries but also the entire region."

He noted that, beyond bilateral ties, Iran and Russia collaborate within organizations such as the Eurasian Union, BRICS, and Shanghai Cooperation Organization, highlighting the potential for enhanced cooperation.

Aref also stressed the significance of implementing existing agreements between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Russian delegation acknowledged Iran's advantageous geographical location and capabilities, underscoring Moscow's commitment to strengthening cooperation across various sectors.

