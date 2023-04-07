Israeli regime's warplanes launch attack on Gaza strip

The aircraft targeted the Hay al-Zeitoun area in the south of Gaza City with three missiles, besides attacking various other areas across the Tel Aviv-occupied enclave on Thursday.

Israeli media outlets said the warplanes were engaged in attacking the Resistance movements' positions in Gaza.

An explosion rang out in the city of Rafah, which is likewise located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources identified the other sites that have been targeted by the air raids as a site belonging to the Resistance south of Gaza City, an observatory post east of city, agricultural land in the town of Beit Hanoun in northeastern Gaza, and a location east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sources inside Gaza told Lebanon's al-Mayadeen television network that all the sites that have been targeted in the Israeli aerial aggression have been evacuated.

It took the Resistance outfits, meanwhile, a mere several seconds to respond to the airstrikes with rocket barrages.

The Resistance's retaliation set off sirens in the city of Sderot as well as the illegal settlements of Nirim and Nir Am near Gaza's border in the occupied territories.

Earlier in the day, Hamas vowed that Palestinians will not remain indifferent and inactive in the face of the Israeli regime's ongoing acts of aggression targeting the al-Aqsa Mosque's compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds.

"Our Palestinian people and the Palestinian Resistance groups will not sit idly by" in the face of the occupying regime's "savage aggression" against al-Aqsa, said Ismail Haniyeh, who runs the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian Resistance movement's Politburo.

In his statement, Haniyeh called on "all Palestinian organizations to unify their ranks and intensify their resistance against the Zionist occupation."

The Hamas official made the remarks following several days of aggression waged by the Israeli regime's forces against Palestinian worshippers at the compound -- Islam's third-holiest site, which is located in al-Quds' Old City.

MNA/Press TV