Tehran urges OIC to hold emergency meeting on Zionists crimes

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian who is in Beijing for reconciliation talks with his Saudi counterpart on Thursday night in a phone talk with the OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha exchanged views with him on the Israeli regime's illegal intrusion into Al Aqsa Mosque asked for the convening of an OIC emergency meeting to tackle the matter.

The top Iranian diplomat said that the emergency meeting had better be at the foreign ministers' level, announcing that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for any kind of needed cooperation in the successful convening of that emergency meeting.

Amir-Abdollahian, meanwhile, referred to President Ebrahim Raeisi's recent phone talk with his Indonesian counterpart on the same matter and informed the OIC secretary general about the Islamic Republic of Iran's other planned programs in that respect.

The OIC Secretary General Hussain Ibrahim Taha, too, in the phone talk condemned the recent Zionist invasion of one of the holiest Islamic sites, the Al Aqsa Mosque, and informed Amir-Abdollahian that the OIC Executive Affairs Committee would convene this coming Sunday to review Israel's recent insulting move in that holy mosque.

News sources reported on Wednesday night that the Zionist troops raided al-Aqsa Mosque once more and beat Palestinian worshippers, and even tried to expel the Palestinians from the holy mosque.

Palestinian Red Crescent Society declared that a number of Palestinians had been injured following the raid, but the Zionist troops did not allow medical staff to enter the holy site.

The Zionist regime’s police announced that they arrested tens of Palestinian people at al-Aqsa Mosque.

Some Palestinian sources reported that more than 200 worshippers had been wounded and 400 others have been nabbed.

