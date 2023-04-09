Saudi delegation meets Yemeni officials in Sana'a

This is the first visit of a Saudi official to Sanaa after 8 years of devastating war against Yemen.

Sources and media in Yemen released pictures of the meeting of the Saudi delegation with Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthi Supreme Political Council of the People's Revolution of Yemen in Sana'a.

In this regard, news sources in Yemen reported that "Mohammed Al-Jaber", the ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Yemen, arrived in Sana'a at the head of the Saudi delegation to meet the Ansarullah movement and the Yemeni National Salvation Government, hours after the arrival of the Omani royal delegation.

Seyyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, the leader of the Yemeni revolution, in his speech yesterday before the meeting of the representatives of Saudi Arabia, emphasized the resistance, jihad and sacrifice of the Yemeni people and stated that despite the fact that an international war was launched against them, the war brought important victories and results.

Yemeni sources close to the Yemeni Ansarullah movement said that in this meeting they will discuss the extension of the ceasefire with new conditions, the official announcement of the end of the war in Yemen and the cessation of interference in Yemen.

After the official announcement of the end of the war, Yemeni-Yemeni consultations will be held under the supervision of the United Nations and Saudi Arabia, the sources said, adding that it will try to reach an agreement for a two-year transitional phase. Riyadh has communicated its decision to end the war and close the Yemeni case to the Yemeni Presidential Council.

The ceasefire in Yemen was established on March 31 last year through the mediation of the United Nations, which could be extended for two months and has been extended twice so far.

The National Salvation Government of Yemen has emphasized over the past year that the countries that have invaded this country must fulfill their obligations under the ceasefire agreement. Based on this ceasefire, Sana'a airport was supposed to be reopened, and the obstacles to ships entering Al-Hodeida port were to be removed, and the salaries of government employees, which have not been paid for years due to the war, were to be paid.

During the last few weeks, efforts were made with the mediation of Oman to extend the ceasefire, which according to Yemeni and non-Yemeni sources, these efforts have been useful and may lead to the extension of the ceasefire in Yemen in the future.

