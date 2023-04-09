Sana'a hosts tripartite meeting of Yemen, Oman, S Arabia

Delegations from Saudi Arabia and Oman arrived in Yemen's capital on Saturday to participate in negotiations to establish a ceasefire and lift the blockade on Yemen

The Yemeni delegation in the talks is headed by Mehdi Al-Mashat, Chairman of the Supreme Political Council, who is going to discuss the most important issues and concerns of the Yemeni nation with the Saudi side.

According to Yemeni official sources, the main goal of the ongoing negotiations in Sana'a is to completely lift the blockade on Yemen, put an end to the aggression against the country and fulfill all the rightful demands of the Yemeni nation, including the payment of government employees' salaries and benefitting from the country's oil and gas revenues.

With respect to talks, Mohammad Al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau said on Twitter it is still too early to talk about the success of the Sana'a talks, but in the current situation, peace has prevailed in the region, which adds to optimism.

"Achieving an honorable peace between Sana'a and Riyadh is a victory for both sides, all sides should avoid trying to gain more through the media campaign and while refraining from disrupting the atmosphere of peace, leave the past behind and open a new chapter."

Also in relevant remarks, the lead Yemeni negotiator, Muhammad Abd al-Salam, stated that in the talks Sana'a calls for stopping the aggression, lifting the blockade, paying the salaries of all employees from oil and gas revenues, withdrawing foreign troops from the country, and receiving compensation for the war and rebuilding Yemen.

