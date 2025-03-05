Israeli army says it kept an eye on recent Iranian drills

"The Army conducts ongoing constant assessments to ensure readiness for a wide range of scenarios, including defensive and offensive," said the Israel Army Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari.

This is while the spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to comment on Iran's drills

The Russian news agency Sputnik recently wrote about Iran's exercises that Iran unveiled its third underground missile base last month.

This base is located in southern Iran and is equipped with cruise missiles. These missiles are designed to attack enemy destroyers in strategic southern waters, the Sputnik said.

These high-quality missiles are equipped with electronic warfare systems, making it difficult for the enemy to intercept them. The IRGC's naval cruise missile, called the "Qadr-380," has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

The website of the Sky News news network wrote that Iran has unveiled an underground IRGC naval base capable of dealing with "small and large enemies."

Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, deputy chief of the Iranian Army for Coordination, said on Monday that the force has successfully carried out more than 160 specialized exercises during the Army’s recent Zolfaqar 1403 joint military maneuvers in the country’s south.

