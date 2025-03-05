  1. Politics
Iran dismisses UK allegations as unfounded

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei has rejected the British officials' allegations that Iran is trying to threaten the European country's national security as baseless.

In a statement on Wednesday, Baghaei said that the recent allegations made by the British officials that Iran threatens their country's internal security are not only baseless and false, but also a deliberate deflection of public opinion about a country that has a long dark record of counterproductive interventions against the Iranian nation and currently does not miss any opportunity to shelter and support anti-Iranian terrorist groups and cohorts. 

The Iranian spokesman further advised British officials to give up on their wrong policies against the Iranian nation and stop instigating and inciting terrorism and do not continue confrontational policies and making baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

