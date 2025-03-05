Pezeshkian urges Iran envoys to help remove trade barriers

The president made the remarks during a meeting with Ramin Zare and Marzieh Afkham, Iran’s new ambassadors to Nicaragua and Slovenia, respectively, as well as Reza Najafi, the new representative to the United Nations office in Vienna (UNOV).

He expressed hope that the new envoys would work towards strengthening Iran’s international exchanges in various fields, including economy, politics, culture, science, and education.

Pezeshkian urged the ambassadors to present the true image of Iran in their host countries and to counteract efforts that promote negative views of the Islamic Republic.

The newly appointed ambassadors also provided the president with updates on Iran’s relations with international organizations and the countries where they will be serving.

MNA/IRN