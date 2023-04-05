Iran women football team beat Myanmar

Myanmar is hosting the 2024 Paris Olympic women’s football tournament in the first round of the Asian zone qualifiers.

Afsaneh Chatrenoor found the back of the net for Iran in the 52nd minute of the match against Myanmar.

Host Myanmar was in the first stage of Group B of the 2024 Paris Olympic Women’s Football Tournament Asian Zone Qualifiers with Iran, Bangladesh, the Maldives, and Bangladesh.

As Bangladesh and the Moldovan teams withdrew from the tournament, only the host Myanmar and Iran will continue to compete.

Myanmar and Iran will have to compete in two matches as the home and away matches system.

Myanmar will again play against Iran on 8 April at 4:00 pm Myanmar time at Thuwunna Stadium.

The team with the most points from two matches will advance to the second round of the Asian Zone qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympic Women’s Football Tournament.

