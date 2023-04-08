Iran women football team close to 2024 Paris Olympic

Iran and Myanmar shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Previously, Iran’s women football team defeated Myanmar 1-0 at Thuwunna Stadium in Group B of the 2024 Paris Olympic Women’s Football Tournament Asian Zone Qualifiers.

Myanmar host the 2024 Paris Olympic women’s football tournament in the first round of the Asian zone qualifiers.

Host Myanmar was in the first stage of Group B of the 2024 Paris Olympic Women’s Football Tournament Asian Zone Qualifiers with Iran, Bangladesh, the Maldives and Bangladesh.

As Bangladesh and the Moldovan teams withdrew from the tournament, only the host Myanmar and Iran will continue to compete.

