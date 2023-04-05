Trump warns of nuclear WW III under Biden's leadership

Donald Trump's speech at Mar-a-Lago, Florida after being indicted by a New York court, was broadcast by Fox News.

The former US president claimed that during his administration, open threats of countries to use nuclear weapons were never noted or discussed. During the Biden administration, however, it can completely lead to the third world nuclear war, Trump emphasized, adding that we are not that far from it.

Donald Trump is the first former president of the United States to be indicted. The prosecution has charged him with 34 felony counts of falsification of documents, and each of these counts includes first-degree falsification of business documents for the purpose of committing another offense and carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

SKH/PR