Iranian composer wins silver in Global music awards 2023

Mohammadreza Ajdari, an Iranian composer, participated in the instrumental section of the "Global music awards 2023" competition with the song "Autumn Girl" and managed to win a silver medal in the competition by going through various judging stages.

Established in 2011, by Thomas Eugene Baker, Ph.D., the Global Music Awards is a well-known international music competition which celebrates independent musicians. Global Music Awards is widely recognized by industry insiders as giving legitimacy to highly talented artists. ‘Global Music Awards is recognized as music's golden seal of approval.

Mohammadreza Ajdari was able to place his name among the top 10 composers in the world in the instrumental music category of the "Hollywood music awards 2022" competition. Ajdari participated in that competition with the song "Nil".

Ajdari is also recognized as one of the top performers in the global competition "Hollywood independent music award 2023" and is also a candidate for the final prize of this competition. The final results of this global competition will be announced this summer.

SKH/5746352