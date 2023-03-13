Akademia Music Awards honors Iranian musician

Pouya Saraei, composer and player of Santor, received an award for an orchestral piece at the 2023 Akademia Music Awards.

Earlier, Iranian traditional vocalist Alireza Ghorbani won an award for the track ‘El Sueno’ at the 2019 Akademia Music Awards.

The Akademia Music Awards is dedicated to recognizing top musical talents from all across the globe.

Each month, the executive team of the Akademia Music Awards reviews hundreds of music submissions in each genre to identify and select the top artists.

