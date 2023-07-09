Iran's Regional Music Festival in Kermanshah

9 July 2023 - 23:00
TEHRAN, Jul. 09 (MNA) – Iran's Kermanshah province is hosting the 16th edition of Iran's Regional Music Festival with the participation of artists from different Iranian provinces.
Iranian folk music refers to the folk music transmitted through generations among the people of Iran, often consisting of tunes that exist in numerous variants. The variance of the folk music of Iran has often been stressed, in accordance with the cultural diversity of the country's ethnic and regional groups.
