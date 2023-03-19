Iran athletes bag 5 medals in UAE

Three gold and two silver medals went to Iranian athletes in the UAE's Muscle Beach International Tournament

Morteza Shafaei won a gold and became champion in the Body Classic division, while Ehsan Farshid Rokh gained silver after finishing runner-up in the event.

Hamid Abtahi also received the silver medal in the Body Classic division.

In the bodybuilding competitions, Hamid Abtahi and Pourya Mahmoud Kamani won gold in the 80kg and 100kg categories respectively.

The UAE's Muscle Beach International Tournament was held in Dubai from March 17 to March 19, and the Iranian team, which had won five colorful medals with athletes from different divisions.

