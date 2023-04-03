Iran taekwondokas bag four medals in China

Aryan Salimi snatched a gold medal, followed by Mehran Barkhordari and Danial Bozorgi who received two silver medals, and finally, Reza Kalhor won a bronze medal in the event.

In the qualification tournament, 10 male and 3 female taekwondokas from Iran qualified for the Grand Slam.

The World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series Final was held in Wuxi, China between April 2-3, 2023.

Also in the event, Masoumeh Bagheri was selected as the best referee at the 2022 World Taekwondo Grand Slam.

