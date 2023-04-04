Afghanistan to form joint commerce chamber with Iran

ACCI and Iran are aiming to boost commerce between the two neighboring countries, ACCI said.

"The executive board of ACCI decided to establish a joint chamber of commerce. A commission has been appointed and it is working on the draft. It is almost completed. We proposed a temporary board," said Khanjan Alokozai, a member of the ACCI board, Finacial Tribune reported.

"With the launch of this chamber, trade and economic activities will increase. The traders from your country [Afghanistan] and our traders [Iran] will be engaged in face-to-face cooperation and it will increase the level of cooperation," said Taqwa Minsion, a university instructor in Iran.

Afghanistan’s Ministry of Economy said the formation of the joint chamber will boost economic development.

"The formation of a joint chamber of Afghanistan and Iran will benefit the growth of the country’s economy, and efforts will be made to improve the economic relations of Afghanistan with neighboring countries," said Afghan Deputy Minister of Economy Abdul Latif Nazari.

"If the chambers manage to both attract foreign investment and produce products and export them abroad, the increase of exports and attraction of investments will solve two major issues, which are poverty and unemployment," said Abdul Naseer Rishtia, an economist.

Afghanistan currently has joint chambers of commerce with Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

