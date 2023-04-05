Iran, Croatia to form joined chamber of commerce

In the meeting between Parviz Esmaili and Luka Burilovich, which was held at noon on Wednesday, the two sides expressed their satisfaction with the three-fold increase in non-oil trade between the two countries over the past three years.

Also, the two sides agreed to support the development of relations between private sector companies as well as the establishment of a joint chamber of commerce between Iran and Croatia in the near future.

Other issues raised in this meeting were examining opportunities for cooperation in general industrial fields and knowledge-based products, as well as ways to facilitate and adjust tariffs in the transportation of goods between the two countries.

The ambassador of Iran and the president of the Croatian Chamber of Commerce agreed that experts from both sides will discuss the implementation of joint projects.

