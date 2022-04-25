Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 25

Arman-e-Melli:
US President Biden in need of Iran’s nuclear deal: official
Abrar:
Iraqi FM terms recent Iran-Saudi Arabia talk ‘constructive’
Leader sympathizes with families of martyrs of recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Blinken calls for release of an Iranian-American citizen
Atrak:
Iran’s exports to Russia could be doubled
Azarbaijan:
China’s import of products from Iran at 30% growth
Eskenas:
Targeting for increasing export of products to EAEU
Etela'at:
Yemen’s Ansarullah threatens Riyadh, Abu Dhabi
Emrouz:
Revival of Iran’s constructive role in regional corridors
Iran:
Iran’s freestyle wrestlers crowned champion in 2022 Asian C’ship
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Salient progress in normalization of Iran-Saudi Arabia ties
