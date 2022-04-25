Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 25

Arman-e-Melli:

US President Biden in need of Iran’s nuclear deal: official

Abrar:

Iraqi FM terms recent Iran-Saudi Arabia talk ‘constructive’

Leader sympathizes with families of martyrs of recent terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Blinken calls for release of an Iranian-American citizen

Atrak:

Iran’s exports to Russia could be doubled

Azarbaijan:

China’s import of products from Iran at 30% growth

Eskenas:

Targeting for increasing export of products to EAEU

Etela'at:

Yemen’s Ansarullah threatens Riyadh, Abu Dhabi

Emrouz:

Revival of Iran’s constructive role in regional corridors

Iran:

Iran’s freestyle wrestlers crowned champion in 2022 Asian C’ship

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Salient progress in normalization of Iran-Saudi Arabia ties

MA//