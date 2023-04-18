Zionist regime injure 8 Palestinians in new raid in Jenin

Palestinian media outlets reported that Israeli troops, accompanied by bulldozers, stormed the camp on Tuesday, triggering violent confrontations with local residents.

The regime forces deployed several snipers on the rooftops, and surrounded a house in the camp.

Israeli forces also prevented medics from the Palestinian Red Crescent to enter the camp and even opened fire at an ambulance.

The Palestinian health ministry said eight Palestinians were wounded during the raid, adding that they were transferred to the hospital after sustaining injuries in the limbs.

According to Palestine’s official Wafa news agency, a 68-year-old Palestinian woman and a paramedic were also among the injured.

There was no immediate confirmation of the identity of those wounded in Jenin.

Palestinian media outlets said two Palestinians were also arrested by Israeli forces. The detained men were named as brothers Ahmed and Muhammad Jaradat.

Israeli forces launch raids on various cities of the occupied West Bank almost on a daily basis under the pretext of detaining what the regime calls “wanted” Palestinians. The raids usually lead to violent confrontations with residents.

Over the past months, Israel has ramped up attacks on Palestinian towns and cities throughout the occupied territories. As a result of these attacks, dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been arrested.

Most of the raids have focused on Nablus and Jenin, where Israeli forces have been trying to stifle a growing Palestinian resistance in the occupied cities.

The latest raid comes as Israel’s recent acts of violence at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied al-Quds have drawn global denunciations.

Since the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the Israeli regime has imposed strict restrictions on the entry and exit of Palestinians to and from the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque.

On April 4, heavily armed Israeli forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound before firing tear gas and stun grenades into the Qibli prayer hall, where hundreds of men, women, elderly people, and children were staying overnight to pray. Some eyewitnesses said rubber-coated steel bullets were also fired.

Israeli forces have wounded and rounded up hundreds of Palestinians during the attacks that have seen a rise since the beginning of the fasting month of Ramadan. Illegal Israeli settlers have, meanwhile, been freely violating the compound under the Israeli military and police force’s protection.

MNA/PressTV