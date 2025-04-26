Zelenskyy, Trump speak in Rome in first meeting

The White House called it “a very productive discussion.” A Ukraine official said the two leaders could meet again later Saturday.

Trump and Zelenskyy are in Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. Their meeting took place before the funeral started.

“President Trump and President Zelenskyy met privately today and had a very productive discussion,” said Steven Cheung, White House communications director. “More details about the meeting will follow,” he said.

Zelenskyy’s spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said the meeting took place in St. Peter’s Basilica and lasted about 15 minutes.

“The leaders agreed to continue the talks. The teams are working to organize a follow-up meeting,” perhaps just after the funeral, Nykyforov said.

Trump late Friday said that Kyiv and Moscow “are very close to a deal” on a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict. Trump’s comments on Truth Social came hours after his special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

MNA/