Fourth round of indirect Iran-US talks to be held next Sat.

"The discussions between the Iranian and American delegation experts progressed and reached the details on mutual expectations and demands," the correspondent of the Iranian national TV and radio known as IRIB said in a report.

"Technical talks between Iranian and American delegations progressed and reached the detailed phase," the IRIB reporter added.

"The delegations will return to their respective capitals for more consultations," the Iranian media reported the IRIB reporter as saying at the end of the talks.

Earlier today, Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei, who accompanied the Iranian delegation at the negotiations between Tehran and Washington said that they were underway in a serious atmosphere.

"Delegations were exchanging views on lifting sanctions and confidence-building measures in the Iranian nuclear program," the spokesman said.

Moreover, the Press TV reporter said on the sidelines of the talks that " Iran-US negotiations have taken longer than before, and it was not clear if outcome is positive or negative."

The third round of the talks today included the expert-level meetings.

The Omani foreign minister said that the next round of Iran-US talks will be held next Saturday.

