Delegation from Bahrain reportedly to visit Iran

Several Bahraini sources also announced that recently a delegation from Iran traveled to Bahrain and visited the Iranian embassy in Manama.

Recently, Bahraini sources with knowledge of the attempts to restore diplomatic ties between Manama and Tehran told Sputnik that a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran visited the Iranian Embassy along with an Iranian parliamentary delegation that participated in the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Manama on March 12.

According to those Bahraini sources, after the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Saudi Arabia, meetings and exchanges of visits between Iran and Bahrain are scheduled to begin.

Earlier, some informed sources had told Sputnik that important talks between Bahrain and Iran are underway on the restoration of their bilateral relations.

After the recent agreement between Tehran and Riyadh to restore relations and reopen their embassies, Saudi King Salman invited the Iranian president to visit Saudi Arabia.

On March 19 Mohammad Jamshidi, the political deputy of the Iranian President's Office, posted on Twitter that the Saudi King had officially invited the Iranian President to visit Riyadh, and Ebrahim Raeisi had accepted his invitation.

