  1. Politics
Mar 26, 2023, 10:14 AM

Report:

Iran-Bahrain talks to begin after Raeisi's visit to Riyadh

Iran-Bahrain talks to begin after Raeisi's visit to Riyadh

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Negotiations between Iran and Bahrain will begin after president Raeisi's visit to Riyadh, a report by Russian media has claimed.

Bahraini sources with knowledge of the attempts to restore diplomatic ties between Manama and Tehran say that a delegation from Iran's Foreign Ministry has visited Bahrain recently. 

These sources stated in an interview with the Russian news agency "Sputnik" that a delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran visited the Iranian Embassy along with an Iranian parliamentary delegation that participated in the 146th Assembly of the  Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Manama on March 12. 

According to those Bahraini sources, after the visit of Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raeisi to Saudi Arabia, meetings and exchanges of visits between Iran and Bahrain are scheduled to begin.

Earlier, some informed sources had told Sputnik that important talks between Bahrain and Iran are underway on the restoration of their bilateral relations.

After the recent agreement between Tehran and Riyadh to restore relations and reopen their embassies, Saudi King Salman invited the Iranian president to visit Saudi Arabia.

On March 19 Mohammad Jamshidi, the political deputy of the Iranian President's Office, posted on Twitter that the Saudi King had officially invited the Iranian President to visit Riyadh, and Ebrahim Raeisi had accepted his invitation.

MNA

News Code 198812

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News