Sunni cleric warns against consequences of Trump’s Gaza plan

Molavi Abdul Hamid, the Friday prayer leader of the Grand Makki Mosque in the southern Iranian city of Zahedan, said on Saturday that Trump's Gaza proposal is a kind of oppression against the Palestinians.

The scholar termed the plan as a historic mistake that lacks any logic.

He said that various nations will react if the U.S. seeks to implement its plan.

Palestine belongs to Palestinians, the cleric said, adding that Jews should return to their lands.

Trump announced his plan on February 4 during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington. The proposal has caused an international outcry, with even U.S. allies warning against the repercussions of displacing Palestinians out of their land.

